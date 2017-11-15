GRIFF Prays That Gray Hairs Never Go Inside His Ear [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF talks to God today about gray hairs. He doesn’t have hair on his head and has a full beard, but he is blessed not to have any hair in his ear. GRIFF talked about a man he saw, where gray hairs were coming so far out of his ear he thought it was ear muffs. It scared him and he doesn’t want that to happen to him again.

He mentioned the gray hairs snuck into his eyebrows and his nose, but is praying about his ears. GRIFF is happy with his appearance for now and wants to keep it this way. He hopes they continue to stay how they are.

