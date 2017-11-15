NEWS ROUNDUP: Four Dead In California Mass Shooting; Trump Rips CNN Again; WeWork To Hire Refugees

BIG FACTS

Ashooting in California left at least four dead and 10 injured on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire for 45 minutes in several locations in Rancho Tehama, CBS News reported. At least one victim was a young elementary student. The suspected shooter, Kevin Janson Neal, is said to have been “feuding with his neighbors,” who were reportedly his first targets. Authorities knew Neal, who had at least one prior arrest, according to CBS. His neighbors had also reportedly complained of him firing “multiple rounds” for days before the shooting, which ended up at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

SEE ALSO: NEWS ROUNDUP: The Next Rachel Dolezal In Florida?; Penn State Hazing Death Charges

Rancho Tehama Elementary is a small school, serving students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. There are just four teachers on staff. https://t.co/c1hAFO9SmF — NPR (@NPR) November 14, 2017

BIG LIES

Upon Trump’s return to the White House on Tuesday evening, he announced that his trip to Asia will be recapped by Fox & Friends. “Our great country is respected again in Asia,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning. “You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come!” He then ripped CNN again, referring to the respected news network as a “loser.”

Our great country is respected again in Asia. You will see the fruits of our long but successful trip for many years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

.@foxandfriends will be showing much of our successful trip to Asia, and the friendships & benefits that will endure for years to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

While in the Philippines I was forced to watch @CNN, which I have not done in months, and again realized how bad, and FAKE, it is. Loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

BIG NEWS

New York-based office-sharing company WeWork is looking to hire 1,500 refugees over the next few years. The initiative aligns with plans to hire around the same amount of veterans, according to The Washington Post. The effort is “not a political statement,” said WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, despite January’s travel ban executive order. Instead, WeWork’s plan was birthed from “a grass-roots effort and a desire to take an active role in solving a bigger problem,” Neumann explained to The Washington Post.

Read how we plan to hire 1500 refugees over the next five years. #together (via @washingtonpost) https://t.co/aUQci5mBEO pic.twitter.com/NPoSqUOHNY — WeWork DC (@WeWorkDC) November 14, 2017

SOURCE: CBS News, The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

What We Know About The Texas Church Shooting

Arrest Made In Grambling State University Deadly Shooting Of 2