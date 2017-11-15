Korryn Gaines’ Case: New Allegations Against Baltimore Police

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Korryn Gaines’ Case: New Allegations Against Baltimore Police

Attorneys are renewing calls for justice after the mother was fatally shot last year.

News One

Posted November 15, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Baltimore Police Department’s account of Korryn Gaines‘ fatal shooting last year has been challenged by lawyers for Gaines’ 6-year-old son, The Baltimore Sun reported.

RELATED: Korryn Gaines’ Neighbor Tells New Narrative In Family’s Notice To Sue

In a case that highlighted police brutality against Black women, attorneys argue that the 23-year-old mother did not point her shotgun at cops after an hours-long standoff in August 2016, they wrote in an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Royce Ruby Jr., a county tactical officer who fatally struck Gaines with an assault rifle from the hallway outside her apartment, had responded to the mother having brandished the weapon, according to Baltimore police records.

“There was this … suggestion that Korryn Gaines was pointing her weapon at police officers at the time she was shot,” Kenneth Ravenell, an attorney who represents Gaines’ son, Kodi, who was also struck twice during the shooting, said. “That is just not true.”

The lawsuit also said that other cops testified that “there was a pause of approximately 30 seconds” after Ruby’s initial shot.

Ruby opened fire and hit Gaines’ twice after having responded to her home on an arrest warrant. Kodi, who was standing at Gaines’ hip, was scarred by bullets in his face and his elbow, Ravenell said.

The young mother’s family first filed a lawsuit against Ruby, Baltimore county and other police officers last year. The shooting was “legally justified,” Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger also ruled last year. No criminal charges were filed against officers involved in the shooting, to the dismay of communities of color.

“I stand by the statements I made in public concerning the outcome of this case,” Shellenberger said Tuesday. “I believe the Baltimore County Police Department did a thorough investigation that allowed me to come to the conclusion that this was a justifiable shooting.”

Aside from case facts, Gaines’ son is suffering from post-traumatic stress, WBAL-TV reported.

“He’s going to remember that he watched his mother be gunned down in his presence,” Ravenell, who said Gaines’ child should receive compensation for his pain and anguish, explained. “That’s what this 6-year-old will have to live with for the rest of his life.”

A civil trial is scheduled to begin in Baltimore County Circuit Court on January 30.

SOURCE: The Baltimore SunWBAL-TV

SEE ALSO:

Korryn Gaines’ Neighbor Tells New Narrative In Family’s Notice To Sue

Korryn Gaines Ignored Boyfriend’s Pleas To Surrender, Mom Says

 

 

USA, New York, Protesters of police killing march in New York demanding Justice For All

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 photos Launch gallery

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 6 days ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17