‘Queen Sugar’ Season Finale Special: Oprah Winfrey & The Cast Will Answer All Your Burning Questions About Season Two Tonight

emotional season 2 run will come to an end tonight.

In the 90-minute extended finale, fans will get some answers about the fate of their beloved characters after last week’s cliff hanger.

After riding the sugar high of the finale show, devoted sweeties can watch the cast of the show sit down with executive producer Oprah Winfrey and Ava Duvernay to answer fan questions.

Queen Sugar producers scoured the internet for fan tweets and comments and sprinkled them throughout the broadcast.

And of course, viewers will get exclusive insight into what happens behind the scenes.

Below, you’ll find a sneak peek into tonight’s finale. Have you ever wondered who voiced that ‘Go Ree Ree’ at the end of every show?

Watch the clip below, and tune into the full after show special tonight 10:30pm EST/PT on OWN, immediately following the Queen Sugar finale at 9:00pm EST/PST.

