Laquan McDonald Grand Jury Discharged Without Issuing More Indictments

The jury handed down three indictments against police officers in June.

Posted 4 hours ago
The special prosecutor released the grand jury that was investigating a Chicago police cover-up in the police-involved fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald and said there will be no further charges in addition to the thee indictments announced in June, USA Today reported.

“After issuing that indictment at the end of June, the special grand jury continued its investigation, including examining the conduct of other individuals, but concluded its inquiry without returning any further indictments,” Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes said.

The grand jury, impaneled in November 2016, invested possible criminal misconduct by officers after the shooting. In June, the grand jury filed charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misconduct against Detective David March and patrol officers Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney for allegedly trying to falsify evidence.

Former Police officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old McDonald in 2014, shooting the teenager 16 times. The court-ordered release of a video showing the incident revealed that the officers lied about details of the shooting.

