Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’ Black Twitter Drags Her

After performing for Donald Trump's inauguration, social media had serious words for the singer who now wants to appease her African-American fans.

Posted 20 hours ago
Chrisette Michele In Concert - New York, New York

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


Poor Chrisette Michele.

It cannot be denied that the Grammy award-winning singer been going through a lot lately, but why she thought it was a good idea to release the single “Black Lives Matter” to silence her critics, is pretty mind-boggling.

https://twitter.com/ChrisetteM/status/930138818715570181

On the track, the R&B singer is urging love and compassion for everyone no matter their race or political view.

“If my life matters, then stand no matter / If it was true, would it be black? / Whatever the hue, would you fight back? / Is your blood red? / Doesn’t it match? / Then when I stand, stand with my black,” she sings.

Of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say given that she sang for Trump during his inauguration. Apparently, she’s been cancelled:

Girl…bless your heart.

As we previously reported, since her performance for #45, Chrisette has apologized and even blamed it for the ills of her life, which include why she was dropped by her label, wanting to commit suicide and even suffering a miscarriage this year.

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this new single? Will you be purchasing it?

