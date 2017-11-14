Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’ Black Twitter Drags Her

It cannot be denied that the Grammy award-winning singer been going through a lot lately, but why she thought it was a good idea to release the single “Black Lives Matter” to silence her critics, is pretty mind-boggling.

https://twitter.com/ChrisetteM/status/930138818715570181

On the track, the R&B singer is urging love and compassion for everyone no matter their race or political view.

“If my life matters, then stand no matter / If it was true, would it be black? / Whatever the hue, would you fight back? / Is your blood red? / Doesn’t it match? / Then when I stand, stand with my black,” she sings.

Of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say given that she sang for Trump during his inauguration. Apparently, she’s been cancelled:

Chrisette Michelle has a new song called Black Lives Matter. All of #BlackTwitter sees through your mess gurl 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #YouAreCanceled pic.twitter.com/1NqxLoJYyp — Ms Black & Ms Bougie (@MsBlkNMsBougie) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle : Heyyyyyyyy guys Us : pic.twitter.com/axDRlVOa1B — Six 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle put out a single called “Black Lives Matter” 🧐 sis we traded you for Post Malone like two summers ago pic.twitter.com/pWbCGKwYuL — iLL Scott (@DeLaLuckee) November 14, 2017

When Chrisette Michelle try to come back Us… pic.twitter.com/n2yhQRDcCg — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle: Go purchase my new song #BlackLivesMatter

Us: 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ULveJeBpWi — Sheldon Coleman (@SCRenard84) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle hey guys new single Black Lives Matter!

Us: pic.twitter.com/Hx1VHXHNIG — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) November 14, 2017

The producers face when Chrisette Michelle was recording “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/e7SjASetlL — Mature Gambino (@Mickens__) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle: I have a new track that y'all will love Us : pic.twitter.com/cHltUgo6FK — TLiMS63 (@peacewyns93) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle really sold her soul for a check, down talk black people. Now she all pro-black b/c the other side don't want her pic.twitter.com/yKciCAeoR5 — Chelsea 👑🌌 (@CharmsInterlude) November 14, 2017

This is Chrisette Michelle at this point: pic.twitter.com/MygxJzhNuP — Kynady 🇯🇲 (@K_V_Williamson) November 14, 2017

Lmao Chrisette Michelle trying hard to get back to the other side Bye Felicia pic.twitter.com/hNtVrTgAxY — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 14, 2017

Ask Chrisette Michelle, "did Black Lives Matter" while she was tap dancing for trump. Or was it White Dollars Matter? — Melanated King 👑 (@chocolateoldman) November 14, 2017

"DOORBELL" WHO IS IT "Chrisette Michelle" pic.twitter.com/gKfPjNccWn — THE BACHELOR (@kingdaved) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle trying to come back to the cookout. pic.twitter.com/G7rXGUzQxX — Flint water still toxic ✨🌸 (@TheQuietfreedom) November 14, 2017

Chrisette: 🎶🎵black lives matter Us: it was the 🧀🧀 help them 🤬 get amnesia quick @ChrisetteM #chrisettemichelle pic.twitter.com/wSGdigEU9w — Nick'o Less (@my_steel0) November 14, 2017

So chrisette Michelle has a new song out called black lives matter pic.twitter.com/dqbJwaZkHc — DConner89 (@TaureanReign) November 14, 2017

Chrisette Michelle: I’m sorry y’all. I’m done tap dancing. Black People: pic.twitter.com/C2uxrOcSi8 — TripleTeaaaPodcast☕️ (@TripleTeaaa) November 14, 2017

Girl…bless your heart.

As we previously reported, since her performance for #45, Chrisette has apologized and even blamed it for the ills of her life, which include why she was dropped by her label, wanting to commit suicide and even suffering a miscarriage this year.

