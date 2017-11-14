Chrisette Michelle Releases New Single ‘Black Lives Matter,’ Black Twitter Drags Her

Poor Chrisette Michele.
It cannot be denied that the Grammy award-winning singer been going through a lot lately, but why she thought it was a good idea to release the single “Black Lives Matter” to silence her critics, is pretty mind-boggling.
https://twitter.com/ChrisetteM/status/930138818715570181
On the track, the R&B singer is urging love and compassion for everyone no matter their race or political view.
“If my life matters, then stand no matter / If it was true, would it be black? / Whatever the hue, would you fight back? / Is your blood red? / Doesn’t it match? / Then when I stand, stand with my black,” she sings.
Of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say given that she sang for Trump during his inauguration. Apparently, she’s been cancelled:
Girl…bless your heart.
As we previously reported, since her performance for #45, Chrisette has apologized and even blamed it for the ills of her life, which include why she was dropped by her label, wanting to commit suicide and even suffering a miscarriage this year.
BEAUTIES: What do you think about this new single? Will you be purchasing it?
