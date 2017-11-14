Pastor of the Month
Congratulations To Pastor Martin Sr. November Pastor Of The Month

Melissa Wade

Congratulations to Pastor Onyx Martin Sr. of Hager Level Worship Center in Clayton NC as the November Pastor of The Month.

Keep listening for the dates where we will present Pastor Martin Sr. with  November Pastor of the Month presentation during a Sunday morning service.

The Pastor of The Month is brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC and The Light 103.9.

This is what Pastor Onyx Martin Sr. congregation had to say about him:

A real man of God, he gives us the word without sugar coating it. Pastor Martin teaches us what we need to survive in this world. God uses him in a miraculous way. He’s a Pastor that cares about his sheep, he teaches and preach. He has classes, seminars, for us to learn the word for ourselves. He gives us a reason to pickup our bible. Pastor Martin makes it fun for us to learn the word and to having a personal relationship with God. He teaches us to trust God and to allow God to love on us. He’s real in God and what he teach and preach. Most of all he’s my Pastor of Higher Level Worship Center of Clinton NC. He’s a Pastor of love, peace, laughter, understand and again a Pastor of God. I can go on and on about Pastor Onyx Martin Sr. The man is an inspiration of the community! He a true light of Abba Father. I guess you can tell with the things I’ve said about Pastor Martin, he’s a leader that will chastise you through the word of God. God is about love and so is Pastor Martin.
Thank you Pastor Martin for being a man of God and a good Shepherd to your sheep. I love you and so does my family! Continue to allow God to anoint you and use you for his kingdom! God’s Blessings to you, and continue to reach people. This is all about my Pastor, Onyx Martin Sr.

