Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Can LeBron Play Football In Cleveland? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


GRIFF is fired up for the prayer after a great weekend for sports. He shares his excitement for Michigan, prays for the people in Columbus, and his friend who was rooting for Auburn. He talks about The Falcons, and The Greenbay Packers, and the blessings that came down on the Bay Area on Sunday.

Then, GRIFF leaves off with one question for the Cleveland Browns. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF Prays For Men That Want To Go Into Their Wives Purses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:GRIFF’s Prayer For The Teams That Fell [EXCLUSIVE]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 4 days ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17