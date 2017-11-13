GRIFF’s Prayer: Can LeBron Play Football In Cleveland? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF is fired up for the prayer after a great weekend for sports. He shares his excitement for Michigan, prays for the people in Columbus, and his friend who was rooting for Auburn. He talks about The Falcons, and The Greenbay Packers, and the blessings that came down on the Bay Area on Sunday.

Then, GRIFF leaves off with one question for the Cleveland Browns. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

