Tye Tribbett On Why Winning Doesn’t Always Look The Way We Think It Will [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Tye Tribbett chatted with Erica Campbell about new song, “Live” and his album, “The Bloody Win.” He broke down what he is saying in picking such a name for it. He talks about reviving the tour for a second go-round, since the album didn’t come out as planned during the first one.

Tye talks about being fulfilled by his church, aside from writing music and performing, because it is a way to truly connect with people, rather than playing a show and then leaving. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

