Ericaism: What To Do When Things Fall Apart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What do you do when things don’t go as planned? Erica reads a scripture that says, “in this life, you will have trouble, but fear not, because I have overcome the world.” The victory is already set in place for you, but you won’t get to it without going through some stuff in your life first. If you call yourself a soldier in the army of the Lord, at some point, you are going to have to get down in the trenches and fight.

We all get low when things don’t go as planned. But the down days don’t last for ever- you’ve got to keep going. It is up to you to make the choice to pull yourself together and go on. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

