Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: PRAY! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Erica Campbell reminds us in this Faith Walk that you can’t ever pray too much. She cites some of the powerful moments of prayer in the bible, and points that even Jesus, who himself was divine prayed. So if He did it, what makes you think we shouldn’t be doing it tenfold? Praying is making a request from your heart, that lines up with the word, to God.

If you never talk to Him, by the time He talks to you, will you recognize His voice? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: What Are You Praying For, And Can You Give It To God? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: The Dangers Of Immaturity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Comparing Will Paralyze Your Growth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/04-11/10)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/04-11/10)

Continue reading Faith Walking: PRAY! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/04-11/10)


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 4 days ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17