Faith Walking: PRAY! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reminds us in this Faith Walk that you can’t ever pray too much. She cites some of the powerful moments of prayer in the bible, and points that even Jesus, who himself was divine prayed. So if He did it, what makes you think we shouldn’t be doing it tenfold? Praying is making a request from your heart, that lines up with the word, to God.

If you never talk to Him, by the time He talks to you, will you recognize His voice? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this motivating clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

