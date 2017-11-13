Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Get Rid Of Your Love Inventory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
Sometimes, our “love inventory” holds us back when it comes to a new opportunities for romance. Our love inventory has to do with our past history in love, whether it be who has hurt us, or who has been the best. We sometimes can find ourselves keeping those experience in between us and the next one. But you’ve got to identify love with God, not whatever has happened to you in your past.

You’ve got to clear all of the good and bad from your past relationships before you can move on to a new one. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

