Ericaism: Doubters Aren’t Always Haters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ericaism: Doubters Aren't Always Haters

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
For this Ericaism, Erica Campbell says she was thinking about the concept of “haters,” and how they have become a large part of the motivation for us. But, Erica explains, sometimes we miss label people as haters, when they aren’t actively doing that. Often, the people we might quickly label as haters, are just doubters- people who just don’t have the faith enough to dream like you do.

For that reason, there is no point to argue with folks like that about whether or not you can succeed. Just go ahead and succeed, and that will speak for itself. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

