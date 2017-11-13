Health
Bill Gates Spending Millions To Cure Alzheimer’s

Posted 34 mins ago
Alzheimer’s disease, is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that usually starts slowly and worsens over time. Currently, there is no treatment to stop the disease, let alone slow its progression. However billionaire Bill Gates thinks he will change that.

CNN reports the billionaire as saying “I believe there is a solution. Any type of treatment would be a huge advance from where we are today, the long-term goal has got to be cure.”  He hopes to find a cure to a disease that now steals the memories and other cognitive functions of 47 million people around the world.
 Gates is investing $50 million of his own money into the Dementia Discovery Fund, a private-public research partnership focused on some of the more novel ideas about what drives the brain disease, such as looking at a brain cell’s immune system. It’s the first time Gates has made a commitment to a noncommunicable disease, since the work done through his foundation has focused primarily on infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria and polio.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, where a new case is diagnosed every 66 seconds.  Over 5 million Americans live with the disease, at a cost of $259 billion a year.
Without any treatment, by 2050 those numbers are projected to explode to 16 million Americans with the disease, at a cost of over $1 trillion a year. For Gates, the fight is personal.  The tech guru-turned-philanthropist shared with CNN  that “The growing burden is pretty unbelievable. Several of the men in my family have this disease. And so, you know, I’ve seen how tough it is. That’s not my sole motivation, but it certainly drew me in.”
According to CNN, Gates has spent the past year investigating and talking to scientists, trying to determine how best to help move the needle toward treatment of the disease itself rather than just the symptoms.
