Veterans Day 2017: FREE Meals & Discounts

Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11, and many area businesses are thanking veterans by offering free meals or discounts, free zoo admission, grocery store discounts and more throughout the week! Many locations are also extending the offers to those currently in the military.

The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, November 11, but some offers are valid on other days. Most of the stores and restaurants require that you present some form of military ID or proof of service. Most restaurants require that you dine-in to get the free offers.

FREE AND DISCOUNT RESTAURANT OFFERS

Valid Monday, November 13, 2017

Golden Corral: At all of its restaurants nationwide, Golden Corral will serve free dinner buffets with beverage from 5PM to 9PM on Monday, November 13 (NOT November 11 on Veterans Day) to any person who is serving or has served in a United States Military branch, including the National Guard and Reserves. Identification is not required. Dine-in only. See the details on their website.

Offers Valid on Saturday, November 11, 2017

Applebee’s: On 11/11, Veterans and active duty military will receive a free entrée from a select menu. Beverage and tip not included. ID required. Dine-in only. See the details and menu on their website.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty members can enjoy free breakfast from 6 choices all day long on 11/11. ID required. Beverage and tip not included. Dine-in only. See the details on their website.

Boston Market: All military families are offered a BOGO deal – buy one individual meal with drink and get a second free – on Veteran’s Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 12) at all U.S. locations. Coupon (but no I.D.) is required and will be available at their website.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military receive an entrée from the select menu, dine-in only. No substitutions. Must be in uniform or show your military ID or other proof of service. See the details on their Facebook page.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans, will receive a small brewed coffee and a bagel with cream cheese (or any bakery item) on 11/11 only. You will need to show your Military ID.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free appetizer on 11/11 with the purchase of an entrée and a Coca-Cola. Valid at participating locations.

Chili’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive a free entree on 11/11.

Chronic Tacos: On 11/11, Chronic Tacos in Chapel Hill, Wake Forest, and Raleigh- Falls off Neuse Road, will be offering 50% off to Veterans for Veterans day. See the details on their Facebook page.

City Barbeque: On Saturday, November 11, veterans and military men & women get a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage on either dine-in or carryout orders at every City Barbeque location. The offer is valid all day. See the details on their website.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans receive a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake on 11/11. See the details on their website.

Dunkin Donuts: Veterans and Active Military will receive a free donut on Veterans Day, Saturday November 11. Limit one per person at participating locations. See the details on their Facebook page.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse: All veterans and active duty personnel receive 50% off their entire meal on Veteran’s Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 12) at all U.S. locations; up to three guests (for each military veteran or personnel) will also receive 10% off their meal.

Hooters: All active-duty and retired military nationwide receive a free entree on November 11. Veterans that present proof of service can choose from a select menu with purchase of drink. Dine in only. No coupon required. See the details and menu on their Facebook page.

Krispy Kreme: On November 11, any veteran or active military personnel (no ID required) will receive a free doughnut & small coffee. No purchase necessary. Valid at participating locations. See the details on their Facebook page.

Longhorn Steakhouse: On November 11, Veterans can enjoy a free appetizer or dessert when they show proof of service and the coupon from their website. And they will take 10% off their bill and the bills of those dining with a Veteran. Get the details and coupons on their website.

Milton’s Pizza & Pasta: On 11/11, Milton’s Pizza & Pasta in Raleigh is offering a free meal to Veterans. See the details on their Facebook page.

O’Charley’s: On 11/11, Veterans and active military receive a free entrée from their $9.99er menu. See the details on their Facebook page.

On the Border: Veteran’s and active duty members can enjoy a free Create Your Own Combo Meal with 2 or 3 favorites, rice and beans and chips and salsa on 11/11. See the details on their website.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans and active military receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and drink (non-alcoholic) on November 11. ID required. Plus, from November 12 through November 16, 2017, Veterans and active military and their families receive 20% off a purchase. Beginning November 17, all military families, police officers, and firefighters with valid ID will receive 10% off their check all day every day. Facebook page.

Pieology: Veterans and active duty military get a free original crust 1-topping pizza with purchase of any beverage on 11/11/17 with proof of Veteran Military Status. Offer only valid at participating restaurants. See the details on their website.

Red, Hot & Blue: On 11/11, Veterans receive a free entree (up to $10 value) with the purchase of second entrée of equal or greater value and the purchase of two drinks. Dine-in only and you will need to show a printed copy of their offer or show it to your server on your phone when you order. Get the offer an their website here. If you are a member of their rewards club, you should have received the offer via email.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reserve and active-duty military will receive a free appetizer or dessert from a specific menu on Saturday, November 11. Customers will need to show a valid military ID or proof of service for this offer. See the details on their website.

Red Robin: On 11/11, Red Robin is offering all veterans and active duty military members a FREE Red’s Tavern Double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day at participating locations with proof of service. No purchase necessary. See the details on their website.

Ruckus Pizza, Pasta and Spirits: On Saturday, November 11, 2017, Ruckus Pizza locations in NC are offering 50% off of meals for veterans and active duty military. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are included. Dine-in only and a military ID is required. Offer only valid for those with a military ID.

Ruby Tuesday: All veterans, active duty and reserve military service members with valid military ID can enjoy one free appetizer (up to a $10 value) on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11). Offer is valid at all Ruby Tuesday locations, excluding those in Guam, Hawaii, Manhattan, airports or outside of the United States. See the details on their website.

Sheetz: On 11/11, all veterans and all active duty military personnel will receive a free 6 inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz’s location. If your Sheetz store offers carwashes, you can also get a free carwash. Military ID or proof of service will need to be presented. See the details on their website.

Shoney’s: Veterans and current military receive a free All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared Breakfast Bar on November 11 from 6 – 11 am. Valid at participating restaurants while supplies last. There is a limit of one per day per military service member. Proof of military service required. See the details on their website.

Starbucks: Any Veteran, active duty military and military spouse who visits Starbucks on Nov. 11 will be treated to a free tall coffee. Through November 15, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card purchased, Starbucks will donate $5 to Veterans organizations strengthening our communities through service: Team Rubicon, Team Red, White & Blue, and The Mission Continues.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty members of the United States military are invited to enjoy a free lunch at Texas Roadhouse on Saturday, November 11. This offer includes an entree, sides and a drink.

Valid at participating locations. Must show military ID. See the details on their website.

Village Draft House: On 11/11, the Village Draft House in Cameron Village is offering veterans a free entrée for Veterans Day. Active duty and retired military receive a FREE entrée (up to 15.00 in value) and non-alcoholic beverage of your choice. Show your military ID to receive your free entrée. Dine-in only. Valid all day on Saturday November 11, 2017.

Waffle House: Veterans get a free classic waffle with the coupon from their website. One per person at participating locations. The coupon is valid through November 30 and appears to be good for anyone (not just veterans ).

Which Which: On Nov. 10-11, veterans and active service members get a Free Wich with the purchase of a Favorites wich with a valid military ID and the coupon that was sent via e-mail to rewards members.

GROCERY & MISC. DISCOUNTS

Autobell Car Wash: On 11/11, Autobell Car Wash is offering all veterans and active-duty service members a FREE Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all 77 locations. No coupon required. See the details on their Facebook page.

Dollar General: On 11/11/17, Veterans and active duty and their immediate family members receive 11% off their purchase. See their store for restrictions. The offer was in the ad on Sunday.

Earth Fare: Retired and active duty military receive 5% off your purchase on 11/11 with show of military ID card.

Food Lion: 10% off with MVP card on 11/11/17 for active and retired military personnel. Present your military ID and MVP card at checkout. See store for additional details.

Harris Teeter: On 11/11/17, Veterans and active duty military will receive 11% off their purchase with military ID and Vic card. See the ad or store for additional details.

N.C. Zoo: From 11/10 – 11/12, the N.C. Zoo will be offering military free admission with a valid US veterans or military ID at the admission gate. In addition, they are offering $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests. See the details on their website.

Publix: 10% off on 11/11/17 for veterans, military personnel, and their families. This offer does not include prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, and Publix Curbside. You will need to present a Veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation to receive the 10% discount. See the details on their website.

Target: Target is offering a Veterans Day military discount from Nov. 7-11, 2017 for all active duty military, veterans and their spouse and/or dependent children. You will receive a 10 percent discount on purchases in store and on Target.com (some exclusions apply) when you use the single-use coupon found at Target.com HERE. You have to sign up for the coupon and then it is sent to you via e-mail.

Walgreens: Get 20% off regular priced items with military ID on 11/11. Offer valid for Veterans, active duty and immediate family with proof of service. See store for details.

