Ericaism: My Spirit Is Strong Because I Have Been Tested [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell says her spirit is strong because it has been tested. She explains that because she has gone through a lot, the confidence she exudes and the smile she wears comes from an understanding of who she is after going through trials. If you focus on God’s glory, you won’t worry about the trial. Because when you do so, you know that the victory is already yours!

Erica says she has faced some of the worst difficulties in her life just before going onstage to perform or minister to people. But when you know the victory is yours, you’ll be able to fan the enemy off like a fly. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

