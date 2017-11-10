GRIFF Prays For Men That Want To Go Into Their Wives Purses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s another day and time for GRIFF’s Prayer. GRIFF answers a letter from a man that doesn’t understand why he can’t go through his wife’s purse. During the prayer GRIFF talks about how you can find everything and anything in a woman’s bag.

He tells him you should never go through the purse because you will find wigs, flats, edge control and more. GRIFF mentioned that she isn’t trying to hide anything, but his mother always told him you should never go in a woman’s bag. He ended with a Amen and said, “Stay out your wife purse.”

