Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Prays For Men That Want To Go Into Their Wives Purses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


It’s another day and time for GRIFF’s Prayer. GRIFF answers a letter from a man that doesn’t understand why he can’t go through his wife’s purse. During the prayer GRIFF talks about how you can find everything and anything in a woman’s bag.

He tells him you should never go through the purse because you will find wigs, flats, edge control and more. GRIFF mentioned that she isn’t trying to hide anything, but his mother always told him you should never go in a woman’s bag. He ended with a Amen and said, “Stay out your wife purse.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “I Want A New Mama” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Teams That Fell [EXCLUSIVE]


GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 1 day ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17