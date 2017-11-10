Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF Names A Couple Of Teams That Could Use Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted November 10, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment


GRIFF is back again and is giving us his picks for this upcoming NFL game weekend. He thinks the New Orleans Saints have been doing amazing this week and believe they will win against Buffalo. GRIFF has Detroit taking down the Browns and Steelers winning against the Colts.

He believes Tampa Bay looks horrible and the Chargers will win against the Jaguars. GRIFF wants Atlanta Falcons to win against Dallas Cowboys and believes there are a couple of teams right now that could really use Colin Kaepernick. As far as the whack game of the week he doesn’t care too much about the 49ers and the Giants, but hopes the Giants win.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “I Want A New Mama” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Forgiveness & Divorce [EXCLUSIVE]


GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Shield of Protection
 1 day ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17