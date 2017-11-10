GRIFF Names A Couple Of Teams That Could Use Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF is back again and is giving us his picks for this upcoming NFL game weekend. He thinks the New Orleans Saints have been doing amazing this week and believe they will win against Buffalo. GRIFF has Detroit taking down the Browns and Steelers winning against the Colts.

Follow @GetUpErica

He believes Tampa Bay looks horrible and the Chargers will win against the Jaguars. GRIFF wants Atlanta Falcons to win against Dallas Cowboys and believes there are a couple of teams right now that could really use Colin Kaepernick. As far as the whack game of the week he doesn’t care too much about the 49ers and the Giants, but hopes the Giants win.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “I Want A New Mama” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF Asks Bishop Marvin Sapp Why The Church Always Asks For Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: Forgiveness & Divorce [EXCLUSIVE]