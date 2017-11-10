DeVon Franklin Gives Advice On What Makes A Successful Faith-Based Film

DeVon Franklin’s name is not just heard in Hollywood , but known through out churches everywhere. He is not only the president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment , but is a traveling preacher and motivational speaker. While doing an interview with Hollywood Reporter , he discussed on his faith-based films and what makes them successful.

Follow @GetUpErica

Franklin said, “The Bible has stood the test of time. Why? Because the stories are good. Friday night at sundown to Saturday night sundown, you’re not going to be able to reach me.” He began his career by interning for Will Smith in the late 90’s while he was going to USC. People became familiar with him in 2014 when “Heaven Is for Real” and “Miracles From Heaven” came out. About the success of the films, Franklin said, “We didn’t really know what to expect. But I realized the moment the movie made close to $30 million in the first five days that there was a huge audience of faith out there that wanted this type of content.”

He also revealed while most people feel that faith-based films don’t gross a lot of money besides in red states they are wrong. Franklin mentioned people everywhere love these type of movies. He also talked about the movie “The Star” which is based upon a animated Nativity story. For this project he got to work with Oprah, Tyler Perry and more. Franklin is thankful for all his success and continues to inspire so many inside the business as well as in the church.

RELATED: DeVon Franklin On How People Of Faith Can Learn Lessons From Secular Environments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin On How Couples Who Have Been Intimate Can Be Celibate [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Toni Braxton Set To Star & Executive Produce “Faith Under Fire” For Lifetime