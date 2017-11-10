Pastor In South Texas Will Now Carry Handgun While Preaching

Follow @GetUpErica

Chapa preaches to a congregation of 50 people and according to the story some of his parishioners will as well. The pastor said, “There will be three armed [licensed] persons at all times at every service. Nobody needs to know who they are, but our church will be protected.” The First Baptist Church shooting led to 27 people dead and 20 injured.

Chapa said, “What happened in Sutherland will not ever happen in our church. This was not supposed to happen.” After the shooting more churches in that area plan on having more security at services. Chapa can’t afford to have security and is doing this to protect his congregation, but some believe there should be tighter gun laws.

