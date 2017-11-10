Freeze Warning Threatens Central NC

Late Friday night and into Saturday morning a freeze warning is expected to blanket most of North Carolina as frigid temperatures will descend on the Triangle.

WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said “That colder air is definitely coming. We have a freeze warning—the first one of the season—for tonight. We’ll likely have freezing temperatures again tomorrow.”

Early Saturday morning, the low temperature will drop to 29 degrees and dip to 31 leading into Sunday. The normal low for this time of year is 42 degrees, however morning lows will warm up a bit in the early part of next week—settling in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

After days of gray, drizzly skies, though, the sun is coming out. The next chance of rain comes on Sunday into Monday morning, but Gardner said that’s only a 25 percent chance.

