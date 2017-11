Check Out Ruth LaOntra’s “Kingdom” Video

Ruth LaOntra is continuing to do BIG things in the Gospel industry. She blessed us with a great performance at our 2017 Lamplighter Awards and she has been nominated for a Stellar Award in 3 different categories for her CD Ruth LaOntra “I Got You” and her hit single “Kingdom”

Here are the categories:

* Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year

* Urban/Inspirational/Instrumental Single Performance of the Year

* Recorded Music Packaging of the Year.

CONGRATULATIONS!

