Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million

Have I told you I'm still broke? Lately.

Hello Beautiful

Posted November 8, 2017
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


‘Fast & The Furious’ star Tyrese has sporadically posted on Instagram and Facebook since his custody battle against ex-wife Norma Gibson kicked off a couple of weeks ago.

Embattled in child abuse allegations, the ‘Lately’ crooner has overwhelmed his followers with posts about his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, “silently” protesting his alleged mistreatment on behalf of all Black fathers.

In one of  his most recent rants, Tyrese told fans his financial troubles due to legal fees from the court case were crippling his bank account.  It appeared the 38-year-old was finally getting a break in his desperate public spiral when Will & Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly sent him $5 million.

Well now a source close to TMZ says Tyrese’s story was false. The insider revealed that they did not give Tyrese money AT all–but are concerned as close friends about his well being, fearing Tyrese is having a ‘mental breakdown.’

With the bizarre behavior Tyrese has displayed on social media as of late, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was another publicity stunt.

SOURCE: TMZ

