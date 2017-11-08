Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

Congrats are in order for the actress and her husband Cory Hardrict.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty


Tia Mowry and hubby Cory Hardrict are expecting baby number two!

The mama-to-be broke the exciting news on her Instagram profile with an adorable photo of her husband, fellow actor Corey Hardrict, and son, Cree kissing her growing baby bump:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

Tia’s sister, Tamera Mowry retweeted the good news saying “Yayyy, couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!”

Tamera is already a mother of two–Ariah and Aden.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids

19 photos Launch gallery

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids

Continue reading Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids


RELATED LINKS

Charlize Theron On Incident With Tia Mowry: ‘I’m Not An Eye Roller, But I Would Be Like, ‘F*ck Off”

INSTADAILY: Tia Mowry Shows Off 20 Pound Weight Loss

Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17