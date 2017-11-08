Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

and hubbyare expecting baby number two!

The mama-to-be broke the exciting news on her Instagram profile with an adorable photo of her husband, fellow actor Corey Hardrict, and son, Cree kissing her growing baby bump:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Tia’s sister, Tamera Mowry retweeted the good news saying “Yayyy, couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!”

Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!! https://t.co/Gcb0JKNKzG — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2017

Tamera is already a mother of two–Ariah and Aden.

