Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Expecting Baby Number Two

Tia Mowry and hubby Cory Hardrict are expecting baby number two!
The mama-to-be broke the exciting news on her Instagram profile with an adorable photo of her husband, fellow actor Corey Hardrict, and son, Cree kissing her growing baby bump:
Tia’s sister, Tamera Mowry retweeted the good news saying “Yayyy, couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!”
Tamera is already a mother of two–Ariah and Aden.
