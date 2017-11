Jekalyn Carr Releases Full Length Video Of “You Will Win”

The song’s hook – “It’s my winning season. Everything attached to me wins!” Carr says she noticed that during her travels and encounters with believers all across the country, that there was a spirit of defeat running rampant, so it was apparent that God had given her a message that would resonate with the masses.

Fresh off of her appearances during GMA Dove Awards week, in Nashville, TN, Jekalyn Carr has released the official, full length video of her riveting performance of her current hit single, “You Will Win,” taken from the live recording where the song was first introduced, early this past Summer. Since that night, Carr has criss-crossed the continent ministering a message of victory and triumph with “You Will Win,” and a movement has been birthed. “You Will Win” has become an anthem among believers, as Carr prompts them to speak victory over themselves, and everything to which they’re attached. The video will be released on Lunjeal Music Group’s You Tube page on October 24th.

