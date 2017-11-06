Donna Brazile’s Book Could Harm Democrats On Election Day

One year after Donald Trump shockingly crossed the finish line to become president, many are wondering what lessons the Democrats learned. The party, still stunned, is looking back at unresolved disputes from 2016 on the eve of another Election Day.

Former interim Democratic National Committee chair, Donna Brazile, dropped a bombshell on Thursday with an excerpt of her forthcoming book that accuses Hillary Clinton’s campaign of seizing control of the DNC and ultimately paving the way for the Trump presidency.

The timing couldn’t be worse, as Democrats try to gain political momentum in a key gubernatorial race in Virginia. Democratic voters in Virginia could become fed up and choose not to turnout at the polls, as this new controversy adds to allegation of racism within the state’s party.

There was plenty of fallout over the weekend from Brazile’s allegations. She gave Trump and other Republicans great talking points.

Trump, whose campaign is under investigation, tweeted that the Democrats rigged the primaries.

The rigged Dem Primary, one of the biggest political stories in years, got ZERO coverage on Fake News Network TV last night. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Bernie Sanders supporters have every right to be apoplectic of the complete theft of the Dem primary by Crooked Hillary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

To no avail, Brazile tweeted that Trump “scrambled” her words:

Mr President, please—go back to attacking me. It’s better than having my own words scrambled and spewed out by you. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) November 3, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan also took a shot at the Democrats on Sunday, telling “Fox News Sunday” that “the Clintons live above the law.”

Clinton’s former campaign staff fired back at Brazile through an open letter. Democratic voters, meanwhile, are nervous about how this will turn out. Some are calling on Brazile to make things right.

If you made a mistake, own it! Go on the shows and defend HRC. You lied about her and gave Trump talking points. Shameful! Fix this, Donna! — GirlPower♡ (@km80girl) November 3, 2017

In the end, party has to pull it together if 2018 has any hope for being positive. I'm a bit shattered that this is having opposite effect. — MelissaLou5 (@MelissaLou5) November 3, 2017

Oh, please, just faint comment. She's a traitor. She's smart enough to know about timing. I hope nobody buys her book of lies. — Mary V. (@mvh234) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, some party leaders are calling for calm. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), DNC deputy chair, looks at this situation as an opportunity to make corrections.

“We must heed the call for our party to enact real reforms that ensure a fair, open and impartial nominating process in elections to come,” Ellison told the Washington Post.

