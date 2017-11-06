White Privilege Surfaces Among Officials Soon After Terrorist Church Shooting

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Privilege Surfaces Among Officials Soon After Terrorist Church Shooting

The president and others are hesitant to call the Texas church shooter a terrorist.

News One

Posted November 6, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

It never fails. There’s always plenty of doubt and caution before labeling a mass killing by a White suspect as terrorism. White privilege immediately kicks in: the pattern is to humanize the shooter and blame their lone wolf attack on mental illness.

That’s true in the latest case. The police identified 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley as the man who gunned down worshippers on Sunday morning at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas—killing at least 26 people and wounding others. It’s the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

READ MORE: What We Know About The Texas Church Shooting

President Donald Trump, who is usually quick to identify mass shootings as acts of terrorism, avoided the label this time.

CNN reported that Trump said on Monday that Kelley has a “mental health problem,” describing him as “a very deranged individual.”

Trump came into office promising to keep the nation safe from terrorist. He looked outside the borders and saw threats from majority Muslim countries and “bad hombres” sneaking into to the country.

READ MORE:  Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooter ‘Pure Evil,’ But Not A Terrorist

Yet, as the New York Times reported, White supremacists and other right-wing radicals have killed far more Americans since 9/11 than Islamic extremist have.

But almost pathological excuses for White terrorism keeps coming. After the Las Vegas mass shooting—one of the deadliest in U.S. history with a death toll of 58—many are still reluctant to label the shooter a terrorist. Instead, Stephen Paddock has been humanized through stories about his love of country music and high-stakes gambling. There’s almost a sense of wanting to somehow empathize with the killer–White privilege.

SOURCE:  CNN, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

The Epidemic Of White Male Terrorism And Its Connection To White Privilege

White Privilege Led To Texas Tech Terrorism, Police Chief Basically Confirms

President Obama Speaks In The East Room Of White House On Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

13 photos Launch gallery

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Continue reading Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 2 months ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 2 months ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 2 months ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17