Ericaism: We Gotta Do Better [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell says we have got to be better. God gave you faith, but it is your job to add to it patience, kindness, love and more. Erica explains that we make a lot of excuses for ourselves, but then expect the results we would have gotten if we didn’t make excuses.

We’ve got to notice when we’re late, or unprepared, or mean, or judgmental, and correct those things. If we’re going to be like Christ, let’s be like Christ for real. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

