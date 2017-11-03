Tiffany Haddish: ‘Everytime I Get A Job, Another Little Black Girl’s Dreams May Come True’

0 reads Leave a comment
Tiffany Haddish is having the best year ever. Hr unforgettable character Deena in Will Packer’s wildly popular comedy Girls Trip made her every Black Girl’s best friend. With a successful film and stand-up comedy special under her belt, the Hollywood “it” girl is still rising the ranks and appreciating each day as it comes.
In an interview with The Creators Of Color, Tiffany opens up about her rise to fame, how her skin color has positively impacted her career and the advice she gives to aspiring comedians.
How has being a person of color positively affected your career:
Being a person of color has positively impacted a lot of things in my career. And not just in my career but in other peoples careers. I have booked roles in movies that were meant for white women but because I came through with so much character and personality they ended up making it a black role. That allowed us to be seen in a different light. I feel like every time I get a job another little black girls dreams may come true. I think that being black has definitely created a lot of opportunities for others of my skin tone but also it has made me beautiful. I think it makes all of us beautiful. I know there is a white woman right now in Europe trying to be as black as she can be. She trying to be real black and that is probably because she saw me on something and was like “I want to be black too”. We inspire.
When did you know that you are on the right track and truly doing what you were put on earth to do:
I knew that entertainment was the thing I was suppose to do with my life when I was twenty three years old. I was very depressed, I was doing stand up comedy and working at the airlines and I ended up in therapy. The therapist was like “What makes you happy”. I said “Hearing people laugh makes me happy. Seeing people smile! I love teeth but I don’t wanna hurt anybody. Maybe I should be a dentist but that hurts people so I don’t know what I wanna do. She said “why don’t you get back into stand up comedy, do comedy more.” I wasn’t making any money at it and I started doing it more. My third time doing a open mic after that conversation somebody offered me a gig and they offered me fifty dollars for fifteen minutes of me telling jokes. I was like “What!” I went and did the gig and it was bad. I mean I bombed, it was horrible. The crowd was heckling me and everything and the promoter came over to me afterwards and I just knew the was gonna go off on me and tell me I couldn’t do it anymore but they gave me my fifty dollars. I was like oh this is what I’m going to do the rest of my life. They paid me and I was horrible. And they still paid me. This is my job from now on. I love this. This is what I’m suppose to do. I’m suppose to be an entertainer. Even when you mess up you still get paid, I need that. This is what I’m gonna do forever. And that is when I knew entertainment was the thing for me.
What is the one thing you are most grateful for from yesterday:
I’m so grateful for everything that happened yesterday. Yesterday was like the most magical, most fun day. I got to have lunch with Puff. I met with the executives at TBS . I met with some more executives but the one thing I am very grateful for from yesterday is that I woke up. And I’m grateful for waking up today and I better wake up tomorrow. And I better wake the fuck up tomorrow and next year and the next year after that and the next year after that. I gotta wake up till I’m 70.
photography by Elton Anderson Jr
styling by Bryon Javar
cinematography by Lorene Janae
Makeup by Rebekah Aladdin
Hair by Alexander Armand
See more pictures and read the full interview at TheCreatorsofColor.com
RELATED STORIES:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Tiffany Haddish Giving Us Prep School Perfection While Doing Press Rounds?
Black Girls Definitely Rocked On The 2017 Red Carpet!
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]
81 photos Launch gallery
See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]
1. 147847675913911Source:Glenn Parsons 1 of 81
2. 147847854327131Source:Glenn Parsons 2 of 81
3. 147847677350451Source:Glenn Parsons 3 of 81
4. 147847852401831Source:Glenn Parsons 4 of 81
5. 147847856130361Source:Glenn Parsons 5 of 81
6. 147847678717021Source:Glenn Parsons 6 of 81
7. 147847854789141Source:Glenn Parsons 7 of 81
8. 147847680036671Source:Glenn Parsons 8 of 81
9. 147847826678161Source:Glenn Parsons 9 of 81
10. 147847827633961Source:Glenn Parsons 10 of 81
11. 147847828040531Source:Glenn Parsons 11 of 81
12. 147847828530421Source:Glenn Parsons 12 of 81
13. 147847829397851Source:Glenn Parsons 13 of 81
14. 147847829867111Source:Glenn Parsons 14 of 81
15. 147847830366171Source:Glenn Parsons 15 of 81
16. 14784783083211Source:Glenn Parsons 16 of 81
17. 147847850105471Source:Glenn Parsons 17 of 81
18. 1478478506621Source:Glenn Parsons 18 of 81
19. 147847851083271Source:Glenn Parsons 19 of 81
20. 14784785153111Source:Glenn Parsons 20 of 81
21. 147847851951951Source:Glenn Parsons 21 of 81
22. 147847852834261Source:Glenn Parsons 22 of 81
23. 147847853335181Source:Glenn Parsons 23 of 81
24. 147847853794671Source:Glenn Parsons 24 of 81
25. 147847827174721Source:Glenn Parsons 25 of 81
26. 147847855240871Source:Glenn Parsons 26 of 81
27. 14784785570811Source:Glenn Parsons 27 of 81
28. 147847856620581Source:Glenn Parsons 28 of 81
29. 147847857063111Source:Glenn Parsons 29 of 81
30. 147847857453531Source:Glenn Parsons 30 of 81
31. 147847857892641Source:Glenn Parsons 31 of 81
32. 147847858499151Source:Glenn Parsons 32 of 81
33. 147847887291081Source:Glenn Parsons 33 of 81
34. 147847888422741Source:Glenn Parsons 34 of 81
35. 147847889019911Source:Glenn Parsons 35 of 81
36. 147847889523191Source:Glenn Parsons 36 of 81
37. 147847890033521Source:Glenn Parsons 37 of 81
38. 14784789049581Source:Glenn Parsons 38 of 81
39. 147847890964271Source:Glenn Parsons 39 of 81
40. 147847891418521Source:Glenn Parsons 40 of 81
41. 147847891850971Source:Glenn Parsons 41 of 81
42. 147847892325571Source:Glenn Parsons 42 of 81
43. 1478478927411Source:Glenn Parsons 43 of 81
44. 147847893181331Source:Glenn Parsons 44 of 81
45. 147847893651611Source:Glenn Parsons 45 of 81
46. 147847894125261Source:Glenn Parsons 46 of 81
47. 147847894550651Source:Glenn Parsons 47 of 81
48. 147847895018011Source:Glenn Parsons 48 of 81
49. 147847895932131Source:Glenn Parsons 49 of 81
50. 147847895420841Source:Glenn Parsons 50 of 81
51. 147847896571691Source:Glenn Parsons 51 of 81
52. 147847896990261Source:Glenn Parsons 52 of 81
53. 147847897543171Source:Glenn Parsons 53 of 81
54. 147847897965331Source:Glenn Parsons 54 of 81
55. 147847898388211Source:Glenn Parsons 55 of 81
56. 147847899094541Source:Glenn Parsons 56 of 81
57. 14784789959451Source:Glenn Parsons 57 of 81
58. 147847900011181Source:Glenn Parsons 58 of 81
59. 147847961118211Source:Glenn Parsons 59 of 81
60. 147847961725671Source:Glenn Parsons 60 of 81
61. 147847962668061Source:Glenn Parsons 61 of 81
62. 147847963166571Source:Glenn Parsons 62 of 81
63. 14784796393071Source:Glenn Parsons 63 of 81
64. 147847964596241Source:Glenn Parsons 64 of 81
65. 147847965068081Source:Glenn Parsons 65 of 81
66. 147847965906991Source:Glenn Parsons 66 of 81
67. 147847966423081Source:Glenn Parsons 67 of 81
68. 147847966875491Source:Glenn Parsons 68 of 81
69. 147847965496481Source:Glenn Parsons 69 of 81
70. 147847967830091Source:Glenn Parsons 70 of 81
71. 147847967388791Source:Glenn Parsons 71 of 81
72. 147847968240451Source:Glenn Parsons 72 of 81
73. 147847968714171Source:Glenn Parsons 73 of 81
74. 147847969567081Source:Glenn Parsons 74 of 81
75. 147847970338171Source:Glenn Parsons 75 of 81
76. 147847970826961Source:Glenn Parsons 76 of 81
77. 147847971378031Source:Glenn Parsons 77 of 81
78. 147847971806471Source:Glenn Parsons 78 of 81
79. 147847972282151Source:Glenn Parsons 79 of 81
80. 14784797311236Source:Glenn Parsons 80 of 81
81. 147847972714831Source:Glenn Parsons 81 of 81
comments – Add Yours