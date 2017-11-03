NEWS ROUNDUP: Hate Crime Charge In Poisoning Case; Trump’s Twitter Deleted, Transgender Person Murdered

News One
NEWS ROUNDUP: Hate Crime Charge In Poisoning Case; Trump’s Twitter Deleted, Transgender Person Murdered

Brianna Brochu, who was arrested after methodically poisoning her Black roommate, is facing one to five years in prison.

Team Cassius

Posted November 3, 2017
BIG NEWS

Brianna Brochuthe ex-University of Hartford student who was arrested for criminal mischief after methodically poisoning her Black roommate, is facing a hate crime charge, The Hartford Courant reported. She is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on November 15.  Police are also “reviewing the entire case to ensure the proper procedures were followed.”

BIG LIES

Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to have been removed Thursday evening. @realDonaldTrump was “inadvertently” deactivated by “human error” by a Twitter employee, and the account was restored just 11 minutes later.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter Government tweeted at 8:05 p.m. EST. It was the particular employee’s last day on the job.

BIG FACTS

Candace Towns, who was found shot to death in Macon, Ga. on Tuesday, is the 25th transgender person murdered in the U.S. this year, according to New Now Next.

“The 30-year-old had been reported missing since Saturday and was found shot to death by police three days later,” New Now Next reports. 2017 is reportedly recorded as the deadliest year for transgender Americans. The majority of those killed, including Towns, have been Black and brown women.

SOURCE: Hartford Courant, NewNowNext

