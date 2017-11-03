NEWS ROUNDUP: Hate Crime Charge In Poisoning Case; Trump’s Twitter Deleted, Transgender Person Murdered

BIG NEWS

Brianna Brochu, the ex-University of Hartford student who was arrested for criminal mischief after methodically poisoning her Black roommate, is facing a hate crime charge, The Hartford Courant reported. She is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on November 15. Police are also “reviewing the entire case to ensure the proper procedures were followed.”

UPDATE: Connecticut charged #BrianaBrochu with 2nd degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, a felony that carries 1 to 5 yrs in prison. pic.twitter.com/nbwRjYHney — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) November 2, 2017

It gets better: The judge she appeared before is a Black woman. pic.twitter.com/hdEmsNMTGD — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) November 2, 2017

BIG LIES

Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to have been removed Thursday evening. @realDonaldTrump was “inadvertently” deactivated by “human error” by a Twitter employee, and the account was restored just 11 minutes later.

“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter Government tweeted at 8:05 p.m. EST. It was the particular employee’s last day on the job.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

When you delete Trump’s twitter account on you last day at Twitter pic.twitter.com/51f5FP3Tre — HoodieXillaValentine (@BlogXilla) November 3, 2017

BIG FACTS

Candace Towns, who was found shot to death in Macon, Ga. on Tuesday, is the 25th transgender person murdered in the U.S. this year, according to New Now Next.

“The 30-year-old had been reported missing since Saturday and was found shot to death by police three days later,” New Now Next reports. 2017 is reportedly recorded as the deadliest year for transgender Americans. The majority of those killed, including Towns, have been Black and brown women.

She didn't make it past 30. Candace Towns Becomes 25th Transgender Person Murdered In America This Year! https://t.co/hTtmJUMguu — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) November 2, 2017

