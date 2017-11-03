NEWS ROUNDUP: Hate Crime Charge In Poisoning Case; Trump’s Twitter Deleted, Transgender Person Murdered

BIG NEWS
Brianna Brochu, the ex-University of Hartford student who was arrested for criminal mischief after methodically poisoning her Black roommate, is facing a hate crime charge, The Hartford Courant reported. She is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on November 15. Police are also “reviewing the entire case to ensure the proper procedures were followed.”
BIG LIES
Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to have been removed Thursday evening. @realDonaldTrump was “inadvertently” deactivated by “human error” by a Twitter employee, and the account was restored just 11 minutes later.
“We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again,” Twitter Government tweeted at 8:05 p.m. EST. It was the particular employee’s last day on the job.
BIG FACTS
Candace Towns, who was found shot to death in Macon, Ga. on Tuesday, is the 25th transgender person murdered in the U.S. this year, according to New Now Next.
“The 30-year-old had been reported missing since Saturday and was found shot to death by police three days later,” New Now Next reports. 2017 is reportedly recorded as the deadliest year for transgender Americans. The majority of those killed, including Towns, have been Black and brown women.
SOURCE: Hartford Courant, NewNowNext
SEE ALSO:
‘Conversation’ Won’t Heal Crazy White Folks
White Student Accused Of Systematically Poisoning Black Roommate
Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime
Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime
1. Former Congressman William Jefferson1 of 17
2. Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers2 of 17
3. Former Ohio State Representative W. Carlton Weddington3 of 17
4. Sisters of corruption -Jane Orie, Joan Orie Melvin and Janine Orie4 of 17
5. Former Mississippi state prosecutor and judge Bobby DeLaughter5 of 17
6. Former New York State Senator Shirley Huntley6 of 17
7. Former Governor of Illinois and golden boy Rod Blagojevich7 of 17
8. Former Prince George’s County Council member Leslie Johnson8 of 17
9. Former Prince County Executive Jack B. Johnson9 of 17
10. Former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford10 of 17
11. Former Federal District Judge Samuel B. Kent (Texas)11 of 17
12. Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin12 of 17
13. Former City Councilman Larry Seabrook13 of 17
14. Former New York State Senator Efrain Gonzalez14 of 17
15. Former Connecticut Governor John G. Rowland15 of 17
16. Former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson16 of 17
17. Current D.C. Council member Marion Barry17 of 17