North Carolina Reports First 2 Flu Deaths Of Season

ronintbutler

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
According to health officials, two adults died from flu in October.  This is the first deaths due to influenza season in North Carolina.

WRAL News reports, officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services as confirming that one person died in the Piedmont region of the state and other died in the eastern region. Any identifying information about the two victims are not released at this time.

State health officials reported 219 people died from flu in North Carolina last year.  Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring in North Carolina, with peak activity usually occurring in January or February.

A yearly vaccination is recommended by federal health officials as the best way to fight against the flu for everyone 6 months old and older.

