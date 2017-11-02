5 Inspiring & Monumental Moments From RMC 2017

The lobby inside the Eden Roc Resort, in Miami, was filled with the who’s who in the media industry and nascent hopefuls awaiting the opportune time to network with their favorite producer, executive or artist. Celebrities, with expansive entourages and/or security teams, quickly passed through, waving to the room before disappearing behind the double doors of the banquet halls where most of the panels would take place.

Diddy, founder of the annual music conference, could be seen traversing the expansive resort, in and out of receptions, cocktail hours and ceremonies that bridge the gap between the aspiring and the established. The panels are RMC’s main attraction. Like every year, the panels are the highlight of the weekend.

With an all access pass, a la Cadillac, I had the honor (and pleasure) of attending five major RMC panels, events and soirees. Keep scrolling for the most inspiring moments from the five-day weekend.

Networking Brunch | Daring Sessions Brought To You By Cadillac

As one of the main sponsors of RMC 2017, it was important for Cadillac to promote diversity while also giving entrepreneurs a platform to encourage others. Riyhanna Bey, Director of Integrated Marketing & Digital Innovation at Cadillac, and Jahleel C. of Magic Moment Media, kicked off RMC 2017 with a panel that particularly inspired Black women. Bey, who has worked on media campaigns with superstars like Jay Z, Chris Brown, Justin Timberlake and more, encouraged Black thought-leaders and to use their seat at the table as representation for the Black community and keep pushing until there are more Blacks at the table.

Chairman’s Welcome Cocktail Reception

The opening night ceremony allowed Diddy to greet many conference-goers and set the tone for the weekend. And performances by French Montana definitely helped. While Diddy and French’s bromance was another highlight, it was their celebratory cake for French’s French Vanilla Ciroc that provided aspiring moguls the inspiration they came to the conference for. The inspiration didn’t stop there. Diddy also shared the stage with a young boy named Billy, who had stumbled into his hotel room just moments prior. Diddy was so moved by his story, he invited him to join him on stage and share his story with the audience. It’s that grind from the bottom story that keeps us going.

Going Indie: Ownership & Independence (Sponsored By Cadillac)

Arnold Taylor, Ghazi Shami, Fuzzy West and Ted Lucas offered tons of gems on the highly anticipated indie Panel, but the most triumphant moment came from a rising lyricist, who just wanted to rap for the panel of CEOs. King Hoodie shot his shot and spit a hot freestyle that left the crowd cheering. Clearly, he took Ted Lucas’ words of encouragement at heart and made the most of his Q+A moment.

Panel: Producers: The Art of Making a Hit II

Some of music’s biggest names, Pusha T, producer Detail and Grammy award-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels lent their expertise to a room of ambition beat makers and creators, providing some much-needed “you can do it” motivation.

2 Chainz Yacht Party

What would the Revolt Music Conference be, in the heart of Miami, without a lavish yacht party? 2 Chainz, who suffered a broken leg earlier this year, performed a medley of his classics in a wheelchair. Fans and industry insiders watched it live or from one of the three floors on the extravagant boat.

When 2 Chainz wasn’t on stage, we enjoyed tunes and food while enjoying the breathtaking views of the Miami waterfront.

