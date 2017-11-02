National News
Home > National News

Michelle Obama Shares A Valuable Lesson To The Youth On “Tweeting”

ronintbutler

Posted 4 hours ago
7 reads
Leave a comment

Former first lady Michelle Obama says particularly in an age where Twitter and other social media can be used like a weapon, words matter now more than ever.

At a summit of young leaders Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation she addressed the issue by saying people shouldn’t “tweet every thought” because “first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day.”

The crowd responded to the comments with laughter as Obama added she wasn’t “talking about anybody in particular.”

She says when people tweet, especially young people, they should think it over, spell correctly and use good grammar.

Later former President Barack Obama gave the closing remarks, saying he was inspired by what he heard from young leaders during the two-day event.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

MichelleObama; SocialMedia; Tweeting; Youth; Speech

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michelle Obama Shares A Valuable Lesson To The Youth On “Tweeting”

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17