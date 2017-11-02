Michelle Obama Shares A Valuable Lesson To The Youth On “Tweeting”

Former first lady Michelle Obama says particularly in an age where Twitter and other social media can be used like a weapon, words matter now more than ever.

At a summit of young leaders Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation she addressed the issue by saying people shouldn’t “tweet every thought” because “first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day.”

The crowd responded to the comments with laughter as Obama added she wasn’t “talking about anybody in particular.”

She says when people tweet, especially young people, they should think it over, spell correctly and use good grammar.

Later former President Barack Obama gave the closing remarks, saying he was inspired by what he heard from young leaders during the two-day event.

