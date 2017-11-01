Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage [PHOTOS]

Date night for R.Kelly and his girls.

Hello Beautiful

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

R.Kelly In Concert At Le Bataclan

Source: David Wolff – Patrick / Getty


R.Kelly was spotted on a night out with the woman whose family has accused him of kidnapping her.

It was all smiles when R.Kelly posed for a picture with Jocelyn Savage. The Jasmine Brand reports that she came along as his guest to Snoop Dogg‘s wife’s birthday party in Los Angeles this week.

With Jocelyn, R.Kelly had a woman on each arm as he also brought Halle Calhoun along for the party. While one picture of R.Kelly and Jocelyn popped up, Halle got a few more snaps with the singer.

Happy Birthday Snoop! @rkelly you stole the show!!😍💕😎🎶💋😋

A post shared by Halle Calhoun🌹 (@hallekcalhoun1) on

Back in July, Jocelyn’s family went public with claims that R.Kelly was holding her against her will. However, Jocelyn denied the allegations.

RELATED STORIES:

8 Bombshell Confessions From R.Kelly About Sexual Abuse, Aaliyah And The Music Everyone Keeps Buying

Alleged R. Kelly ‘Sex Cult’ Victim Breaks Her Silence

Fulton County Chairman Calls For Criminal Investigation Of R. Kelly

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage [PHOTOS]

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17