R.Kelly Steps Out With Alleged Captive Jocelyn Savage [PHOTOS]

was spotted on a night out with the woman whose family has accused him of kidnapping her.

It was all smiles when R.Kelly posed for a picture with Jocelyn Savage. The Jasmine Brand reports that she came along as his guest to Snoop Dogg‘s wife’s birthday party in Los Angeles this week.

With Jocelyn, R.Kelly had a woman on each arm as he also brought Halle Calhoun along for the party. While one picture of R.Kelly and Jocelyn popped up, Halle got a few more snaps with the singer.

Happy Birthday Snoop! @rkelly you stole the show!!๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ˜Ž๐ŸŽถ๐Ÿ’‹๐Ÿ˜‹ A post shared by Halle Calhoun๐ŸŒน (@hallekcalhoun1) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Back in July, Jocelyn’s family went public with claims that R.Kelly was holding her against her will. However, Jocelyn denied the allegations.

RELATED STORIES:

8 Bombshell Confessions From R.Kelly About Sexual Abuse, Aaliyah And The Music Everyone Keeps Buying

Alleged R. Kelly โ€˜Sex Cultโ€™ Victim Breaks Her Silence

Fulton County Chairman Calls For Criminal Investigation Of R. Kelly

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: