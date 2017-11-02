Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’

It's official like a referee whistle, and the Beyhive is shook!

Hello Beautiful

Posted 18 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Beyoncé has rounded out the cast of Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

It’s a fan-casting dream come true! Earlier this year, there was much speculation about who would be playing Nala in The Lion King. Bey came out as an early fan favorite for the role. Some even made mockup movie posters with her in them.

There were some whispers that Bey was being considered for the part, but it was nothing more than a rumor until today! Disney just released the full cast list for The Lion King and Bey is right at the top between Donald Glover and James Earl Jones!

#TheLionKing. 2019. 🦁👑

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) on

This is the news that Disney fans and the Beyhive alike have been waiting for. Memes are already popping up on Twitter and Instagram as social media is just beginning to lose its mind.

The accuracy 😂🙌🏽 @50shadesofglamor #TheLionKing #Nala #Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyslayy (@beyslayy) on

The accuracy 😂🙌🏽 @50shadesofglamor #TheLionKing #Nala #Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyslayy (@beyslayy) on

The accuracy 😂🙌🏽 @50shadesofglamor #TheLionKing #Nala #Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyslayy (@beyslayy) on

In short, the masses are shook and ready to buy their tickets! July 2019 can’t get here soon enough.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Trina Is All Of Us When Someone Says They Don’t Like Beyonce

#BlackExcellence! Lena Waithe, Sterling K. Brown And Donald Glover Make History At This Year’s Emmys

Black Twitter Is About To Mollywop On Taylor Swift For Snagging Visuals From Beyonce’s ‘Formation’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Lion Queen: Disney Confirms Beyonce’s Role In Live-Action ‘Lion King’

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 1 month ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 1 month ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 1 month ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 2 months ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 2 months ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 2 months ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 2 months ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17