Spring Lake Police Looking For Missing 3 Year Old

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for two missing Spring Lake children. One child a 11-month year old boy was found at a near by relative’s home and his 3 year old sister who is still missing. Police charged the 11 – month child’s father and boy friend of the 3 year old girl’s mother with with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. The sheriff said that more charges are possible.

The 3 year old girl’s name is Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday. She is 3 feet tall and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it and black jogging pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111, or call 911 or *HP.

SOURCE: wral.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: