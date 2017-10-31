Inspiration
Willie Moore Jr.’s Son Peyton Debuts First Music Video

WMJS Staff

Posted 22 hours ago
It must run in the family because Willie Moore Jr.’s son Peyton Moore just dropped his first music video!

Featuring his mom, dad and family, Peyton drops some fresh beats and a whole lot of faith in his song called In God We Trust. And just like his dad, he proves to have the energy, moves, and lyrics!

Check his new music video out down below and leave the young artist some love!

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

