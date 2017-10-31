Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

1 reads Leave a comment
Wendy Williams is trending on Twitter right now, but not for her costume. The daytime talk show host apparently passed out on live TV this morning when she says she “overheated” in her Halloween costume.
The scary moment left fans in the audience gasping. A producer ran in to check on her before the show went to commercial. Wendy returned after the break and finished the show. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she explained.
While Wendy appears to be OK, some speculate it looks like she may have suffered a mini stroke because of her reaction before collapsing. Our prayers are with the media veteran.
61 photos Launch gallery
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Happy Halloween!Source:Getty Images 1 of 61
2. Kim Kardashian as Cher2 of 61
3. Halle Berry as a Sexy Witch3 of 61
4. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and Biggie4 of 61
5. Alexis Ohanian Jr as Bat Girl5 of 61
6. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah6 of 61
7. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah7 of 61
8. Beyonce as Lil' Kim8 of 61
9. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS9 of 61
10. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS10 of 61
11. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise11 of 61
12. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T12 of 61
13. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control13 of 61
14. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA14 of 61
15. Nas As Richard Pryor15 of 61
16. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger16 of 61
17. Demi Lovato as Selena17 of 61
18. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy18 of 61
19. Paris and Prince Jackson19 of 61
20. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls20 of 61
21. Eniko Hart as Ciara21 of 61
22. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies22 of 61
23. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny23 of 61
24. Steph Curry as Jigsaw24 of 61
25. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy25 of 61
26. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen26 of 61
27. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah27 of 61
28. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah28 of 61
29. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night29 of 61
30. Kelly Rowland as Strange`30 of 61
31. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy31 of 61
32. LeBron James as Pennywise32 of 61
33. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli33 of 61
34. Diggy Simmons as Jim "The Last Dragon" Kelly34 of 61
35. Draya Michele as "Diamond"35 of 61
36. Cardi B as Cruella De Vil36 of 61
37. Wendy Williams as The Statue of Liberty37 of 61
38. Big Sean and Jhene Aiko as Michael Jackson and 80's dancer38 of 61
39. Toya Wright and Reginae Carter as Skeletons39 of 61
40. Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy as The Black Panther and Batman40 of 61
41. Rachel Lindsay as a Playboy Bunny41 of 61
42. Kendrick Lamar as Jesus Christ42 of 61
43. Russell Simmons as “My Adidas” circa 198643 of 61
44. Adele as a Court Jester44 of 61
45. Big Boi and Sherlita Patton As Chewbacca and Wonder Woman45 of 61
46. Zoe Kravitz and and Karl Glusman as ‘Fight Club’46 of 61
47. Wiz Khalifa and Izzy As 80s Babies47 of 61
48. Dascha Polanco and Her Children As Sumo Wrestlers48 of 61
49. Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson as The Game Of Thrones49 of 61
50. Joan Smalls as Minnie Mouse50 of 61
51. Lance and Rebecca Gross as "A Different World's" Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert51 of 61
52. Remy Ma As Cruella de Vil52 of 61
53. Kim Kardashian as Selena53 of 61
54. The hosts of The Real as Beyonce, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B54 of 61
55. Usher as The Night King from "Game of Thrones"55 of 61
56. Diddy as Slick Rick56 of 61
57. Fabolous, Emily B and fam as "Family Guy"57 of 61
58. Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands58 of 61
59. Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson59 of 61
60. LaLa as Skarlet from "Mortal Kombat"60 of 61
