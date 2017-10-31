Lifestyle
LET’S MAKEUP: This DIY Cat Face Is Easy For A Last Minute Halloween Look

Hello Beautiful

Posted October 31, 2017
Birchbox SoHo beauty stylist Karina Sanchez stopped by HB Studios to show us an easy, last minute, DIY cat look for your Halloween party tonight that you didn’t plan for. We have step by step instructions on how to create this look.

Prep your face with a moisturizer. Karina recommends a light weight moisturizer. She used Dr. Jart Ceramidin liquid ($39.00 at Birchbox). People rave that this product will leave your skin softer and smoother.

Next, she used a face primer on Kimberly. She used a Jouer Anti-Aging Moisture Primer ($30.00 at Beautylish). Kimberly tells Hello Beautiful, “I prefer this because it’s super moisturizing on the skin. It’s also a little tacky which is great to help the foundation stick and stay in place all day.

After the primer, apply your foundation. You can use whatever foundation you like. Karina used Bobbi Brown foundation stick in color ‘6’ or ‘Golden.’ I love IT Cosmetics, Bye Bye Lines Foundation ($38.00 on Ulta Beauty, check out the review here).

RELATED: TRIED IT: Say ‘Bye Bye’ To Lines And Oily Skin And Recreate This Flawless Look

After, she set her face with Smashbox Halo Hydrating Perfecting Powder ($49.00 at Sephora) in the color Medium/Dark.

Karina achieved flawless brows on Kimberly utilizing $20.00 Chella eyebrow pencil in Dark Brown (available on Birchbox).

Karina went for an on-trend smokey plum eye for a stand-out look. Karina used Smashbox Photo Finish Lid Primer in Medium ($21.00 on Smashbox) before applying the Stilla palette, ‘Perfect Me, Perfect Hue’ in Tan/Deep ($39.00 at Ulta Beauty). She used Ardency Inn Modster Eyeliner in Black ($20.00 via the ESkinStore) to smoke out the eye and smudge as the base for the liquid liner. Karina’s liquid liner of choice is Clio Kill Black Waterproof Pen Liner that is guaranteed to stay on all night ($11.34 via Amazon).

To create the whiskers, cute cat nose and upper lip, Karina used Clio Kill Black Waterproof Pen liner. However, you can use whatever black eyeliner you have in your makeup bag.

For the bottom lip, she went with a nude for Kimberly and used Jouer Lip Creme in ‘Noisette’ ($18.00 on Beautylish). Karina added, “even though it says lip cream, it’s actually a matte liquid lipstick.

Finish with GlamGlow Glowsetter makeup setting spray ($32.00 via Sephora). Karina raves, “This is my new favorite setting spray. I have dry skin so I recommend this for people with normal to dry skin. For people who are more oily, use a setting spray that leaves you with a matte finish like NYX setting spray ($8.00 on NYXcosmetics.com).

Beauties, will you be trying this cat look? Don’t forget to tag us in your pictures @HelloBeautiful!

