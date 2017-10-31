New Jersey Double Dutch Team Focuses On Mission After Tragedy

Takeria “queen bee” Clark, founder of the Honey Bees double Dutch team, has a clear vision for the Jersey City-based team. “This is more than an organization,” she told local blog CHICPEAJC before winning the national championship. “This is a movement.”
Tragedy struck the Bees on Saturday when a driver fatally hit 8-year-old Jerry “prince bee” Grant, the first boy on the team, while the Bees were fundraising. Even as they grieve, the team is staying focused on its mission of community and self-empowerment.
The Jersey Journal reported that the team is staying strong, with a practice on Monday night that “was a little more competitive than usual.”
“This tragedy has brought the Honey Bees double Dutch team to another level of professionalism,” Jerry’s mother, Kimberly Prince, a co-founder of the team, told The Journal. “Throughout the remainder of the season, it will be dedicated to prince bee.”
The Bees stepped onto the national spotlight when they appeared on “The Tonight Show” in August after winning the national championship. Fame did not distract the movement, and tragedy appears to make it stronger.
Clark told CHICPEAJC that she began organizing the team in April 2015 after a group of girls noticed Clark and her friends jumping double Dutch in a local park. She recalled jumping “non-stop” as a child and wanted to pass the sport on to a younger generation. Soon after creating the nonprofit organization, a mission beyond double Dutch emerged.
“We swarm together to empower the community to utilize the gifts and talents that focus on motivation and positive redirection through the urban sport of Double Dutch,” she told Lynn Hazen, founder of the blog site, about the Bees’ mission.
This is a mission that Clark wants team members to take with them into college and well into adulthood.
SOURCE: The Jersey Journal, CHICPEAJC
SEE ALSO:
America Hates Us Is Unapologetic, Uplifting And Unifying Folks In Brooklyn
Oakland Schools To Establish Program Focused On Black Girls
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45