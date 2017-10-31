Local
List Of Fall Festival Events Going On Today

Here are a list of churches that are having fall festivals tonight that your family can enjoy in a safe christian atmosphere.

 

Fall Festival 2017
Event Date:  10/31/2017
Event Time 6:30pm-8:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join us at our Fall Festival 2017! A wholesome family- friendly event that includes Fellowship, Food and Fun for everyone of all ages! Hope to see you there!
Event Contact:  Debra Downing
Event Contact Number:  (910) 860-3166
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@centurylink.net
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

  2017 Fall Fellowship Festival
Event Date:  10/31/2017
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The River Church
Address Line 1:  4900 Prospectus Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, 27713
Event Description:  Candy, Games, Bouncy House, Food & Fun!
Event Contact:  Lashaunda Jackson
Event Contact Number:  252-775-1126
Event Contact Email:  eduwomn@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.theriverdurham.com

 

 

  Fall Fellowship Festival #F3Night
Event Date:  10/31/2017
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The River Church
Address Line 1:  4900 Prospectus Drive
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  Come one, come all to the #F3Night Fall Fellowship Festival at the River Church. A night filled with candy, food, music and fun! A night for the entire family! Bouncer house and games for the kids and a mini gospel concert for the adults.Concer featuring local Triangle artist; Grace the Movement, General & Anti-Gravity, and Charles Clark w/ CCM.
Event Contact:  DeVashi Woods
Event Contact Number:  9199230917
Event Contact Email:  therivermarketing@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.theriverdurham.com

 

fall festival events

