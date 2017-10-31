Lifestyle
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Claims Cops Lied About Video Footage In Teen’s Death

Tereasa Martin only has more questions after seeing evidence from police investigations.

The Light NC staff

Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty


Kenneka Jenkin‘s mother, Tereasa Martin, is convinced that authorities are covering up evidence in her daughter’s death.

Looking at information authorities collected about Kenneka’s death has only raised more question for Tereasa. Newsweek reports that Tereasa believes that Chicago police did a poor job in their investigation.

“I believe that it’s a cover up,” she told 107.5 WGCI last week. “I’m still looking for answers.”

According to cops, Kenneka died of hypothermia and exposure after drunkenly wandering into a walk-in freezer at the Crown Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois.

An autopsy has turned up no evidence of sexual assault, but Tereasa wants authorities to perform another autopsy. Furthermore, cops say that there is no evidence of any foul play leading up to Kenneka’s death.

Although there is security footage of Kenneka walking through the halls of the hotel by herself, there is no video of her actually walking into the freezer on her own. Cops say that’s because there aren’t any cameras near the freezer door, but this is where Tereasa has a huge problem with their findings.

According to Newsweek, Kenneka’s mother found a camera right above the freezer. When she asked authorities about seeing video from that camera, Tereasa claims that cops lied directly to her.

She recalled, “The sergeant said aggressively, ‘There wasn’t no cameras,’ so I guess the camera disappeared.”

