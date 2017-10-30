NEWS ROUNDUP: Roger Stone’s Racist Twitter Insults; Trump Ratings Drop; Frank Ocean Birthday Party

Roger Stone has been suspended from Twitter after lashing out at Don Lemon and Charles Blow, BuzzFeed reported. The Republican adviser hurled racist insults at the reporters —who have both been unapologetically critical of Donald Trump — via Twitter on Friday. Stone referred to Lemon, who much of his foul-mouthed chatter was directed toward, as “a buffoon,” “a dull-witted arrogant partyboi,” “fake news,” a “dumb piece of shit” and “dumber than dog shit.” He called Blow an “arrogant fake news piece of shit” in another tweet.

The suspension is reportedly permanent though Stone said he’d be suspended “for 3 hours and 12 minutes” because “the stark truth offends some people,” the report said.

I wonder if these angry, racist Roger Stone tweets violate the @Twitter terms of service agreement. 🤔 https://t.co/geie7D1mGu pic.twitter.com/OErvQQjqKO — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 28, 2017

Trump’s approval falls to lowest level since he took office, despite good reviews on economy: WSJ/NBC News poll https://t.co/ifbowojudn — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 29, 2017

Frank Ocean walking at his birthday ball. Go tf off 😭 pic.twitter.com/XD1XRyrV0i — ㅤً (@The__Prototype) October 29, 2017

A video of Frank ocean wearing a red shirt and walking on the runway has me like pic.twitter.com/AeFaHS60H6 — vim (@calxcole) October 29, 2017

#frankocean sashays into infinity in translucent glitter tights and leaves fairydust on the floor & stars in my eyes.https://t.co/KPQaOKDzDm — La Marr J. Bruce (@Afromanticist) October 30, 2017

Trump’s approval rating fell to its lowest level since he took office, revealed a new Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll . His rating now stands at 38%, which is a five-point drop from September, according to the poll. Fifty-eight percent said they disapproved of the way he’s handled his presidency thus far.threw a vogue-themed ball for his 30th birthday this weekend, and a video clip of showed him having walked down a runway, according toEveryone fromtowere in attendance.

