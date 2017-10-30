NFL Players Inspire Confederate Flag Burning At NASCAR Event

The whole NASCAR scene appears to be an unwelcoming environment to outsiders: non-Whites and people who don’t have Southern roots. Spectators at the racetracks proudly display the Confederate battle flag, which can also be found emblazoned on everything from T-shirts to bumper stickers.
It’s a place where President Donald Trump has plenty of diehard support, and people view themselves as the most patriot Americans.
A White activist, who said he was inspired by the NFL players’ anthem protest, walked into that environment at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on Sunday and set a Confederate flag ablaze before taking a knee, WSLS 10 reported.
Gene Stilp told the NBC News affiliate that NASCAR fans are misguided when they say the Confederate flag is about their heritage but not hate because “the heritage of the Confederate flag is hate.” He stated that the flag he burned had the Confederate symbol on one side and the Nazi symbol on the other side.
“We’re doing that because they both show a similar, misguided value system,” Stilp said. “The misguided value systems include racism, hatred, bigotry, white supremacy, fascism, slavery.”
He decided to conduct his provocative demonstration after NASCAR sided with Trump in his feud with NFL players and owner.
READ MORE: Athletes & Team Owners Condemn Trump Protest Criticism, As Many Plan To #TakeTheKnee
The president praised NASCAR team owners who vowed to fire employees who kneel during the anthem.
At least top NASCAR figure broke from the pack. Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted his support for the NFL and team owners.
SOURCE: WSLS 10
SEE ALSO:
We Will Have A Smoking Gun: Kaepernick’s Attorney Speaks On NFL Collusion Case
Louisiana Schools Warn Students About National Anthem Protests
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25