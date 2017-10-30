‘He’s A Great Citizen:’ Obama Called For Jury Duty In Illinois

Barack Obama plans to serve for jury duty in Cook County, Illinois, if selected in November, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community,” Chief Judge Tim Evans told county commissioners during a budget hearing Friday. “Although it’s not a place where the public can earn a lot of money, it [Obama’s decision to serve] is highly appreciated. It’s crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment.”

The date or courthouse location where the former president will report has not been disclosed. But adjustments will be made to Obama’s security detail to accommodate the former president, who owns homes in Washington, D.C., and Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood, Evans said.

“Obviously we will make certain that he has all the accouterments that accompany a former president,” Evans said. “His safety will be uppermost in our minds.”

When Obama reports, he may or may not be chosen as a juror. But if the former president is tapped, he will be treated like every other juror in terms of salary, including receiving the regular pay of $17.25 for each day of service, NPR reported.

But regardless of if the former commander-in-chief will be selected or not, Evans said he was just glad that Obama is taking his public duty seriously.

“He’s a great citizen of his city and this county,” Evans said. “We’re happy that he recognizes his responsibility as a citizen to serve just as anybody else would.”

Obama joins other former presidents and other famous names who have been selected for jury duty. Bill Clinton sat on a jury for a case involving a gang shooting in the Bronx in 2003, NPR reported. Oprah Winfrey was called on for a murder trial in 2004.

