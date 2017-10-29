Chrisette Michelle Says She and Trump Voter Tina Campbell Are Being ‘Choice Shamed’

After months of social media silence, Chrisette Michele is back and sharing how her life has collapsed after singing at Trump’s inauguration.

On Saturday, she revealed that she got dropped from her record label, battled with suicidal thoughts and suffered a miscarriage. And now she’s saying that her and fellow Trump supporter Tina Campbell are being “choice shamed.”

She wrote: “Adults do this thing I’d like to call “choice shaming.” It mimics what children do with bullying. It causes a silencing that mutes the people who have made great contributions. We can disagree without division. Stay #StrongBlackWoman“

.@IamTinaCampbell Adults do this thing I'd like to call "choice shaming". It mimics what children do with bullying. It causes a silencing that mutes the people who have made great contributions. We can disagree without division. Stay #StrongBlackWoman pic.twitter.com/PSPYeerg9q — chrisette michele (@ChrisetteM) October 28, 2017

Girl. What?

Let’s talk about choices.

Tina Campbell chose to vote for Trump because she chose to believe that they shared some “Christian values.” The same man that recently called a Gold Star widow a liar, bragged about grabbing women by their pu—-s without their consent and called Black athletes “son of a bitch” for exercising their First Amendment right to take a knee during the National Anthem.

She also chose to defend her vote to the end making matters worse for herself ( i.e. low ticket sales). You chose to risk your career by performing at #45’s inauguration and acting brand new about it.

But here’s the thing: There are always consequences for your choices. Yours was losing your fans for being on the wrong side of history. It’s really that simple, and Black Twitter seems to agree:

I mean…y'all made a choice. So did other people when they decided not to support your work anymore. — Real.Since.86✊🏾 (@Real_Since_86) October 28, 2017

You chose to perform for a man who is actively working to undermine the progress of your fan base. Accept your choice, that’s what adults do pic.twitter.com/fYB17Vcek2 — (((Jammy))) (@Carlisias) October 28, 2017

First you align yourself with a fascist, your hashtag is fake news, and Now you’re inventing phrases to recast yourselves as martyrs? pic.twitter.com/2YlaIFUoDS — Sofia Quintero (@sofiaquintero) October 29, 2017

So, you're gonna "choice shame" them back for choosing not to support you? pic.twitter.com/gHxRp2Txa9 — RexTrillerson 🍂🎃👻 (@fuelbot) October 28, 2017

There’s a 10yo brown girl in Texas with cerebral palsy who’s being deported by Trump and you on here whining about choices? Smh pic.twitter.com/qgSqlRK2wD — Teetads (@teetads) October 28, 2017

Y'all supported that hateful man and all he represents….stop feeling sorry for urselves — facts don't matter (@lana_manilow) October 28, 2017

I know Chrisette has been going through a lot and I hope she gets all the help and support she needs, but this playing the victim isn’t really a good look.

So please stop it now.

