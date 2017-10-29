Stephanie Mills On Not Being Afraid To Organize Against Injustice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

R&B singer and broadway legend Stephanie Mills chatted with Erica Campbell for Healthy Ever After! She talked about raising a son with Down Syndrome, who is 16 years old and multi-talented. She looked back at when she first had her child, when the doctor told her that her child would be special needs, and even offered her the opportunity to abort the child. Stephanie talks about making sure you don’t toss a special needs child aside, explaining that she made sure he had resources and positive experiences from the beginning; doing yoga with him and traveling all over the world with him. She talks about his outspokenness and confidence, and making sure he doesn’t get treated differently.

Stephanie also talks about her frustration with police brutality, and encouraging love and mutual respect in the black community with her non-profit organization, “Love Your Worth.” She talks about being blacklisted for her outspokenness regarding injustice. Stephanie also talks about how her son has given her a new perspective on life. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

