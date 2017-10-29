Maxine Waters’ Call At Women’s Convention For Trump Impeachment Not Far Fetched

A GOP leader fears that Trump’s failure to pass tax reform could sweep Democrats into control of the House.

Posted October 29, 2017
As a handful of Democrats lead the call for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, Republicans know that removing the president is not a total fantasy.

Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, led approximate 4,000 attendees at the Women’s Convention in Detroit on Saturday with the rallying cry: “Impeach 45!” The Huffington Post reported.

“Donald Trump is the most dishonorable and despicable human being to ever serve in the office of the president,” Waters said, urging the women to take leadership roles in the resistance movement. “This is a man with no good values, no good intentions and no good respect.”

Waters, who has an ongoing feud with Trump and members of his administration, was the keynote speaker at the three-day gathering, organized by the leaders of January’s Women’s March in the District of Columbia.

An effort to remove Trump from office is already underway. On Oct. 11, Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green took to the House floor to file Articles of Impeachment.

READ MORE:  WATCH: Rep. Al Green Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Impeachment is unlikely while the Republicans control the House and Senate. But the tide could turn if Democrats seize the House and mainstream conservatives continue to question Trump’s fitness for office.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham admitted on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Friday that Trump’s presidency is at risk.

“If we fail on taxes that’s the end of the Republican Party’s governing majority in 2018…I can’t imagine how he (President Trump) could be successful with Nancy Pelosi running the House, they’d try to impeach him pretty quick,” Graham said.

GOP strategist Alex Conant, who served in George W. Bush’s White House when Democrats took control of Congress in 2006, told CNN that Trump is contributing to his own demise ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

“The number one thing Trump should be doing to save his presidency is helping congressional Republicans maintain their majorities,” Conant said. “Instead he’s allowing his allies like Steve Bannon to really undermine Republican reelection campaigns. It’s just reckless and politically naive considering how devastating it would be to his presidency.”

SOURCE:  Huffington Post, Fox News Radio, CNN

