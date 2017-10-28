Kirk Franklin & Ledisi On Rebelling Against Tradition [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kirk Franklin and Ledisi came through to the “Get Up!” studio. They chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about their upcoming tour, “The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint.” Ledisi talks about working with Kirk Franklin, and the freedom she feels to be herself while working with him. She explains why she didn’t feel any hesitancy to put together this multi-genre tour, and enjoying the rebellious spirit of doing such a thing.

Kirk explains why the gospel community will undoubtedly enjoy Ledisi on the tour, and what Ledisi brings to the table as an artist that will definitely speak to that audience. Kirk and Ledisi explain why the gospel community shouldn’t feel confined to only that one genre of music; audiences live and love just like everyone else. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from the interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

