GRIFF’s Prayer Of Victory Over The Eyelash [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he was perishing for a lack of knowledge, because he had no idea that an eyelash getting stuck in your eye could hurt so bad! He tried so many different ways to get it out, like asking TJ to blow on it, but she couldn’t quite help him. He tried to wash it out of his eye, but that proved to be more complicated than he thought.

But when he called on the name of the Lord, it came out! Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

